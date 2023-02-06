Varun Beverages Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore in December 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 1,100.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in December 2022 up 397.95% from Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2021.