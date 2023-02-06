 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore in December 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 1,100.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in December 2022 up 397.95% from Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2021.

Varun Beverages
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,543.98 2,501.65 1,100.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,543.98 2,501.65 1,100.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 892.45 1,259.49 558.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.67 21.38 32.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -222.65 -47.14 -76.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 235.48 235.75 184.24
Depreciation 146.51 110.99 97.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 443.37 531.56 337.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.15 389.63 -32.94
Other Income 73.62 25.83 33.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.77 415.46 0.83
Interest 43.40 32.34 33.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.38 383.12 -32.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.38 383.12 -32.96
Tax 0.53 95.46 -13.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.85 287.66 -19.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.85 287.66 -19.75
Equity Share Capital 649.55 649.55 433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 4.43 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.91 4.43 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 4.43 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.91 4.43 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited