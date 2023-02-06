English
    Varun Beverages Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,543.98 crore in December 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 1,100.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in December 2022 up 397.95% from Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2021.

    Varun Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,543.982,501.651,100.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,543.982,501.651,100.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials892.451,259.49558.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.6721.3832.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-222.65-47.14-76.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost235.48235.75184.24
    Depreciation146.51110.9997.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses443.37531.56337.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.15389.63-32.94
    Other Income73.6225.8333.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.77415.460.83
    Interest43.4032.3433.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.38383.12-32.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.38383.12-32.96
    Tax0.5395.46-13.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.85287.66-19.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.85287.66-19.75
    Equity Share Capital649.55649.55433.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.914.43-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.914.43-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.914.43-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.914.43-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited