Varun Beverages Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,100.71 crore, up 31.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,100.71 crore in December 2021 up 31.41% from Rs. 837.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2021 up 61.93% from Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2021 up 6.59% from Rs. 92.66 crore in December 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 938.80 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.25% returns over the last 6 months and 56.96% over the last 12 months.