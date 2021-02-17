Varun Beverages Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore in December 2020 up 0.24% from Rs. 835.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2020 up 4.35% from Rs. 54.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.66 crore in December 2020 down 5.4% from Rs. 97.95 crore in December 2019.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 901.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.99% over the last 12 months.