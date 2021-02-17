Varun Beverages Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:
Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore in December 2020 up 0.24% from Rs. 835.61 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2020 up 4.35% from Rs. 54.24 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.66 crore in December 2020 down 5.4% from Rs. 97.95 crore in December 2019.
Varun Beverages shares closed at 901.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.99% over the last 12 months.
|Varun Beverages
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|837.64
|1,314.56
|835.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|837.64
|1,314.56
|835.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|356.65
|598.17
|395.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.97
|12.34
|28.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.00
|4.35
|-71.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|170.52
|177.33
|178.55
|Depreciation
|103.02
|104.48
|109.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|266.81
|262.86
|266.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.32
|155.04
|-70.48
|Other Income
|29.96
|0.78
|59.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.36
|155.83
|-11.37
|Interest
|55.76
|51.53
|67.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.13
|104.30
|-78.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.13
|104.30
|-78.80
|Tax
|-14.24
|24.81
|-24.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.88
|79.49
|-54.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.88
|79.49
|-54.24
|Equity Share Capital
|288.69
|288.69
|288.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|2.75
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|2.75
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|2.75
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|2.75
|-1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
