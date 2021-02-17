MARKET NEWS

Varun Beverages Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 837.64 crore in December 2020 up 0.24% from Rs. 835.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2020 up 4.35% from Rs. 54.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.66 crore in December 2020 down 5.4% from Rs. 97.95 crore in December 2019.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 901.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.99% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations837.641,314.56835.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations837.641,314.56835.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials356.65598.17395.28
Purchase of Traded Goods19.9712.3428.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.004.35-71.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost170.52177.33178.55
Depreciation103.02104.48109.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses266.81262.86266.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.32155.04-70.48
Other Income29.960.7859.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.36155.83-11.37
Interest55.7651.5367.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.13104.30-78.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-66.13104.30-78.80
Tax-14.2424.81-24.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-51.8879.49-54.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-51.8879.49-54.24
Equity Share Capital288.69288.69288.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.802.75-1.88
Diluted EPS-1.802.75-1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.802.75-1.88
Diluted EPS-1.802.75-1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:11 am

