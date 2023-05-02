 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages' Q1 profit surges 69% on healthy topline, margin improvement

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

Varun Beverages' total sales volumes in the March quarter grew by 24.7 percent to 224.1 million cases compared to 179.7 million cases on yearly basis backed by strong demand

Varun Beverages said gross margin for Q1 improved by 89 bps to 52.4 percent on yearly basis

Varun Beverages reported a massive 68.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 429.07 crore for quarter ended March 2023, driven by strong topline growth, improvement in margins and transition to a lower tax rate.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 3,893 crore, up by 37.7 percent, supported by robust volume growth and increase in net realisation, the company said in its filing to exchanges on May 2.

Varun Beverages, the second-largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the US, follows calendar year as its financial year. At 1:20 pm, the stock was trading flat at Rs 1,445 on the NSE.

The company stated that its net realisation increased by 10.4 percent to Rs 173.7 per case primarily due to price increase in selected SKUs (stock keeping unit) and continued improvement in the mix of smaller SKUs (250 ml), especially in the energy drink segment.