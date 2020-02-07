Varun Beverages narrows Q4 loss to Rs 54 cr, full year profit grows 57.5%

Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world, on February 7 reported consolidated loss of Rs 53.95 crore in October-December 2019 due to higher total expenses.

The company reported a loss of Rs 70.82 crore in the same period last year. The higher other income of Rs 35.98 crore (against Rs 1.8 crore YoY) also helped it reduce losses for the quarter.

The seasonality impacted earnings performance, but the operational numbers remained strong.

"Despite Q4 being a seasonally weak quarter, losses were notably lower in comparison to Q4 2018 on account of better business efficiencies, cost containment strategies and integration of new territories that are relatively less seasonal," Varun Beverages said in its BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased substantially by 54.1 percent to Rs 1,239.5 crore YoY, with total sales volumes rising 80.7 percent YoY to Rs 8.25 crore cases in Q4.

The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 142 percent YoY to Rs 115.7 crore and margin expanded 330bps YoY to 9.3 percent in December quarter.

Varun Beverages availed tax credit of Rs 10.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, against credit of Rs 15.8 crore in same period last year. Tax expenses for September quarter stood at Rs 34.5 crore.

In the year 2019, its profit grew by 57.47 percent to Rs 472.2 crore and revenue jumped 38.64 percent to Rs 7,248.45 crore compared to previous year on the back of robust volume growth.

Total sales volumes were up 44.9 percent YoY to 49.27 crore cases during the year.

Organic volume growth for the full year stood at 17.2 percent supported by robust performance in India (organic growth 13.1 percent) as well as international territories (organic growth 34 percent), company said, adding Morocco, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have all grown in double digits during the year.

Full year EBITDA increased by 43.8 percent to Rs 1,447.65 crore YoY. "Even though gross margins declined by 120 bps during 2019 due to change in product mix and higher PET prices, EBITDA margins expanded by 59 bps in 2019 to 20.3 percent on account of operating leverage in the business," the company said.