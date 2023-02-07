Varun Beverages: Is there some fizz left, post the rally?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Energy drink Sting led the growth With electrification in hinterland, VBL can further penetrate into tier 3 and 4 cities National roll-out of the dairy business to happen in CY2024 Remain positive, investors can add on declines The Q4 results of Varun Beverages (VBL; CMP: Rs 1221; Market capitalisation: Rs 79300 crore) were above expectations. Revenues grew on the back of an 18 percent volume growth. Net realisation increased 6 percent primarily due to the price hike in select SKUs (stock keeping units), rationalised...