Varun Beverages Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,248.31 4,954.82 2,440.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,248.31 4,954.82 2,440.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,462.04 2,312.76 1,081.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 37.34 49.47 36.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.09 89.61 14.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 311.21 310.44 266.21 Depreciation 153.14 153.07 138.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 766.81 941.92 547.22 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 545.85 1,097.54 356.16 Other Income 10.62 10.48 36.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 556.47 1,108.02 393.10 Interest 45.29 46.40 42.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 511.18 1,061.62 350.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 511.18 1,061.62 350.41 Tax 115.70 259.61 92.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 395.49 802.01 257.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 395.49 802.01 257.90 Minority Interest -14.45 -14.57 -17.76 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 381.04 787.44 240.14 Equity Share Capital 649.55 649.55 433.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.87 12.12 5.55 Diluted EPS 5.87 12.12 5.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.87 12.12 5.55 Diluted EPS 5.87 12.12 5.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited