Varun Beverages Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore in September 2022 up 33.1% from Rs. 2,440.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.04 crore in September 2022 up 58.67% from Rs. 240.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 709.61 crore in September 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 531.59 crore in September 2021.
Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2021. Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,049.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.69% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3,248.314,954.822,440.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,248.314,954.822,440.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,462.042,312.761,081.40
Purchase of Traded Goods37.3449.4736.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.0989.6114.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost311.21310.44266.21
Depreciation153.14153.07138.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses766.81941.92547.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax545.851,097.54356.16
Other Income10.6210.4836.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax556.471,108.02393.10
Interest45.2946.4042.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax511.181,061.62350.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax511.181,061.62350.41
Tax115.70259.6192.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities395.49802.01257.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period395.49802.01257.90
Minority Interest-14.45-14.57-17.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates381.04787.44240.14
Equity Share Capital649.55649.55433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.8712.125.55
Diluted EPS5.8712.125.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.8712.125.55
Diluted EPS5.8712.125.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm
