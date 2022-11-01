Varun Beverages Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore in September 2022 up 33.1% from Rs. 2,440.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.04 crore in September 2022 up 58.67% from Rs. 240.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 709.61 crore in September 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 531.59 crore in September 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2021.