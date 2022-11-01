Varun Beverages Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,248.31 crore in September 2022 up 33.1% from Rs. 2,440.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.04 crore in September 2022 up 58.67% from Rs. 240.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 709.61 crore in September 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 531.59 crore in September 2021.
Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2021.
|Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,049.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.69% over the last 12 months.
|Varun Beverages
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,248.31
|4,954.82
|2,440.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,248.31
|4,954.82
|2,440.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,462.04
|2,312.76
|1,081.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.34
|49.47
|36.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.09
|89.61
|14.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|311.21
|310.44
|266.21
|Depreciation
|153.14
|153.07
|138.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|766.81
|941.92
|547.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|545.85
|1,097.54
|356.16
|Other Income
|10.62
|10.48
|36.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|556.47
|1,108.02
|393.10
|Interest
|45.29
|46.40
|42.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|511.18
|1,061.62
|350.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|511.18
|1,061.62
|350.41
|Tax
|115.70
|259.61
|92.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|395.49
|802.01
|257.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|395.49
|802.01
|257.90
|Minority Interest
|-14.45
|-14.57
|-17.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|381.04
|787.44
|240.14
|Equity Share Capital
|649.55
|649.55
|433.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.87
|12.12
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|5.87
|12.12
|5.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.87
|12.12
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|5.87
|12.12
|5.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
