English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varun Beverages Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,892.98 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 3,892.98 crore in March 2023 up 37.68% from Rs. 2,827.47 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.07 crore in March 2023 up 68.79% from Rs. 254.21 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 808.18 crore in March 2023 up 49.8% from Rs. 539.51 crore in March 2022.
    Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,415.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 100.23% over the last 12 months.
    Varun Beverages
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,892.982,214.242,827.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,892.982,214.242,827.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,964.311,187.901,454.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.7342.3659.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-234.33-262.42-143.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost339.12319.93275.06
    Depreciation172.20179.66131.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses904.10618.96651.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax625.84127.85399.68
    Other Income10.149.258.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax635.98137.09408.19
    Interest62.5747.4846.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax573.4089.61361.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax573.4089.61361.23
    Tax134.808.0890.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities438.6081.53271.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period438.6081.53271.09
    Minority Interest-9.50-6.77-16.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates429.0774.75254.21
    Equity Share Capital649.56649.55433.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.611.155.87
    Diluted EPS6.601.155.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.611.155.87
    Diluted EPS6.601.155.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am