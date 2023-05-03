Varun Beverages Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,892.98 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 3,892.98 crore in March 2023 up 37.68% from Rs. 2,827.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.07 crore in March 2023 up 68.79% from Rs. 254.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 808.18 crore in March 2023 up 49.8% from Rs. 539.51 crore in March 2022.
Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.
|Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,415.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 100.23% over the last 12 months.
|Varun Beverages
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,892.98
|2,214.24
|2,827.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,892.98
|2,214.24
|2,827.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,964.31
|1,187.90
|1,454.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|121.73
|42.36
|59.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-234.33
|-262.42
|-143.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|339.12
|319.93
|275.06
|Depreciation
|172.20
|179.66
|131.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|904.10
|618.96
|651.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|625.84
|127.85
|399.68
|Other Income
|10.14
|9.25
|8.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|635.98
|137.09
|408.19
|Interest
|62.57
|47.48
|46.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|573.40
|89.61
|361.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|573.40
|89.61
|361.23
|Tax
|134.80
|8.08
|90.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|438.60
|81.53
|271.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|438.60
|81.53
|271.09
|Minority Interest
|-9.50
|-6.77
|-16.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|-0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|429.07
|74.75
|254.21
|Equity Share Capital
|649.56
|649.55
|433.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.61
|1.15
|5.87
|Diluted EPS
|6.60
|1.15
|5.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.61
|1.15
|5.87
|Diluted EPS
|6.60
|1.15
|5.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited