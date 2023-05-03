Varun Beverages Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,892.98 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,892.98 2,214.24 2,827.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,892.98 2,214.24 2,827.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,964.31 1,187.90 1,454.39 Purchase of Traded Goods 121.73 42.36 59.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -234.33 -262.42 -143.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 339.12 319.93 275.06 Depreciation 172.20 179.66 131.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 904.10 618.96 651.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 625.84 127.85 399.68 Other Income 10.14 9.25 8.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 635.98 137.09 408.19 Interest 62.57 47.48 46.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 573.40 89.61 361.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 573.40 89.61 361.23 Tax 134.80 8.08 90.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 438.60 81.53 271.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 438.60 81.53 271.09 Minority Interest -9.50 -6.77 -16.89 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.01 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 429.07 74.75 254.21 Equity Share Capital 649.56 649.55 433.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.61 1.15 5.87 Diluted EPS 6.60 1.15 5.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.61 1.15 5.87 Diluted EPS 6.60 1.15 5.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited