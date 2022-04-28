 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,827.47 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,827.47 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 2,240.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.21 crore in March 2022 up 96.67% from Rs. 129.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.51 crore in March 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 387.35 crore in March 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in March 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,036.45 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 66.80% over the last 12 months.

Varun Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,827.47 1,734.34 2,240.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,827.47 1,734.34 2,240.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,454.39 797.76 1,092.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.40 42.60 57.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -143.61 -66.56 -160.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 275.06 259.81 238.44
Depreciation 131.32 129.27 134.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 651.23 493.15 630.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.68 78.30 246.90
Other Income 8.51 0.85 5.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 408.19 79.15 252.63
Interest 46.96 37.29 57.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 361.23 41.86 194.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 361.23 41.86 194.69
Tax 90.14 9.27 57.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 271.09 32.59 136.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 271.09 32.59 136.76
Minority Interest -16.89 -16.10 -7.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 254.21 16.49 129.26
Equity Share Capital 433.03 433.03 288.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 0.38 4.48
Diluted EPS 5.87 0.38 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 0.38 4.48
Diluted EPS 5.87 0.38 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
