    Varun Beverages Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,611.40 crore, up 13.25% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 5,611.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.25% from Rs. 4,954.81 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 993.81 crore in June 2023 up 26.21% from Rs. 787.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,552.62 crore in June 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 1,261.09 crore in June 2022.
    Varun Beverages EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.12 in June 2022.Varun Beverages shares closed at 808.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 76.52% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,611.403,892.984,954.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,611.403,892.984,954.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,218.731,964.312,312.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.97121.7349.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks318.88-234.3389.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost364.60339.12310.44
    Depreciation171.93172.20153.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,069.21904.10941.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,339.09625.841,097.54
    Other Income41.6010.1410.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,380.69635.981,108.02
    Interest69.3762.5746.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,311.33573.401,061.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,311.33573.401,061.62
    Tax305.67134.80259.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,005.66438.60802.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,005.66438.60802.01
    Minority Interest-11.61-9.50-14.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.24-0.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates993.81429.07787.44
    Equity Share Capital649.57649.56649.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.656.6112.12
    Diluted EPS7.656.6012.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.656.6112.12
    Diluted EPS7.656.6012.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

