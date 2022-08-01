 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,954.81 crore, up 99.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,954.81 crore in June 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 2,483.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 787.44 crore in June 2022 up 155.52% from Rs. 308.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,261.09 crore in June 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 595.21 crore in June 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 12.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 883.15 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Varun Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,954.82 2,827.47 2,483.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,954.82 2,827.47 2,483.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,312.76 1,454.39 996.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.47 59.40 28.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 89.61 -143.61 112.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 310.44 275.06 243.25
Depreciation 153.07 131.32 128.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 941.92 651.23 530.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,097.54 399.68 442.02
Other Income 10.48 8.51 24.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,108.02 408.19 466.43
Interest 46.40 46.96 46.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,061.62 361.23 419.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,061.62 361.23 419.66
Tax 259.61 90.14 100.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 802.01 271.09 318.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 802.01 271.09 318.80
Minority Interest -14.57 -16.89 -10.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 787.44 254.21 308.17
Equity Share Capital 649.55 433.03 433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.12 5.87 7.12
Diluted EPS 12.12 5.87 7.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.12 5.87 7.12
Diluted EPS 12.12 5.87 7.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
