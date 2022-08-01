Varun Beverages Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,954.81 crore, up 99.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,954.81 crore in June 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 2,483.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 787.44 crore in June 2022 up 155.52% from Rs. 308.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,261.09 crore in June 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 595.21 crore in June 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 12.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 883.15 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)