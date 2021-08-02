Varun Beverages Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.04 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.04 crore in June 2021 up 51.39% from Rs. 1,640.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.17 crore in June 2021 up 118.9% from Rs. 140.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 595.21 crore in June 2021 up 56.49% from Rs. 380.36 crore in June 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 7.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.88 in June 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 761.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)