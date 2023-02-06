 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 1,734.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.75 crore in December 2022 up 353.28% from Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.75 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 208.42 crore in December 2021.

Varun Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,214.24 3,248.31 1,734.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,214.24 3,248.31 1,734.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,187.90 1,462.04 797.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.36 37.34 42.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -262.42 -28.09 -66.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 319.93 311.21 259.81
Depreciation 179.66 153.14 129.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 618.96 766.81 493.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.85 545.85 78.30
Other Income 9.25 10.62 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.09 556.47 79.15
Interest 47.48 45.29 37.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.61 511.18 41.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.61 511.18 41.86
Tax 8.08 115.70 9.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.53 395.49 32.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.53 395.49 32.59
Minority Interest -6.77 -14.45 -16.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.75 381.04 16.49
Equity Share Capital 649.55 649.55 433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 5.87 0.38
Diluted EPS 1.15 5.87 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 5.87 0.38
Diluted EPS 1.15 5.87 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited