    Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 1,734.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.75 crore in December 2022 up 353.28% from Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.75 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 208.42 crore in December 2021.

    Varun Beverages
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,214.243,248.311,734.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,214.243,248.311,734.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,187.901,462.04797.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.3637.3442.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-262.42-28.09-66.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost319.93311.21259.81
    Depreciation179.66153.14129.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses618.96766.81493.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.85545.8578.30
    Other Income9.2510.620.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.09556.4779.15
    Interest47.4845.2937.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.61511.1841.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.61511.1841.86
    Tax8.08115.709.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.53395.4932.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.53395.4932.59
    Minority Interest-6.77-14.45-16.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.75381.0416.49
    Equity Share Capital649.55649.55433.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.155.870.38
    Diluted EPS1.155.870.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.155.870.38
    Diluted EPS1.155.870.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited