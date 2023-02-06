Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 1,734.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.75 crore in December 2022 up 353.28% from Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.75 crore in December 2022 up 51.98% from Rs. 208.42 crore in December 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

