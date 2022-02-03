Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,734.34 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,734.34 crore in December 2021 up 30.31% from Rs. 1,330.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2021 up 183.57% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.42 crore in December 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 177.79 crore in December 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 940.65 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.30% over the last 12 months.