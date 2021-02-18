Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,330.89 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,330.89 crore in December 2020 up 9.07% from Rs. 1,220.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2020 up 66.73% from Rs. 59.31 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.79 crore in December 2020 up 17.18% from Rs. 151.73 crore in December 2019.
Varun Beverages shares closed at 944.95 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|Varun Beverages
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,330.89
|1,802.63
|1,220.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,330.89
|1,802.63
|1,220.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|549.02
|761.89
|570.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.34
|16.35
|42.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.97
|22.75
|-68.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|231.73
|229.57
|223.64
|Depreciation
|134.67
|134.59
|136.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|396.54
|391.28
|336.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.55
|246.20
|-21.11
|Other Income
|5.57
|3.48
|35.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.12
|249.67
|14.88
|Interest
|61.99
|57.96
|79.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.87
|191.71
|-64.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.87
|191.71
|-64.18
|Tax
|-11.62
|30.24
|-10.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.24
|161.47
|-53.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.24
|161.47
|-53.97
|Minority Interest
|-12.49
|-8.44
|-5.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.73
|153.03
|-59.31
|Equity Share Capital
|288.69
|288.69
|288.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|5.30
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|5.30
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|5.30
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|5.30
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
