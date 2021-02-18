Varun Beverages Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,330.89 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,330.89 crore in December 2020 up 9.07% from Rs. 1,220.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2020 up 66.73% from Rs. 59.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.79 crore in December 2020 up 17.18% from Rs. 151.73 crore in December 2019.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 944.95 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)