Varroc Engineering jumps 12% on Q1 profit, debt reduction

Shares of Varroc Engineering Ltd. jumped over 12 percent in early trade on August 10 after the company reported a profit in Q1FY24 against a loss, a year ago.

At 9.30am, the stock was trading at Rs 386 on the BSE, up 12.7 percent from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 65,782 points.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 55 crore in Q1FY24 versus a loss of Rs 39 crore in Q1FY23. This positive shift is attributed to company's robust performances in both domestic and export markets, along with receipt of specific incentives from the government.

Varroc Engineering Ltd.'s revenue jumped 10.4 percent in Q1 from a year ago to Rs 1805.70 crore. EBITDA jumped 34 percent YoY to Rs 180.20 crore while EBITDA margin expanded to 10 percent from 8.2 percent year ago driven by business mix, incentives & operating leverage.

During Q1, the company also announced a reduction in its debt by Rs 50 crore. This reduction in debt has consequently led to a quarter-on-quarter decrease in interest costs.

"The ongoing monsoon and festive season will be key to watch out for the automobile sector to continue its momentum. The reduction in fame II subsidy from June 1 for EV vehicles impacted EV volumes sharply but we are cautiously optimistic about the recovery in volumes in coming months", the company said in a notice to the exchange.

"Our focus will remain to strengthen our competitiveness in India and globally by developing world class products and services. We will enhance and leverage our global footprint as we are a global company with strong roots in India. During the current financial year, our businesses will continue to deliver growth and returns while maintaining strong fiscal discipline”, it added.