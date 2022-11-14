English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varroc Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore in September 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 888.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,353.33 crore in September 2022 down 5563.35% from Rs. 24.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 101.88 crore in September 2021.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.

    Varroc Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,088.73919.21888.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,088.73919.21888.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials784.09616.39584.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.500.709.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.7289.9088.07
    Depreciation44.4344.6644.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.80158.49129.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.209.0832.38
    Other Income17.2715.2125.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4724.2957.81
    Interest40.8633.6217.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.61-9.3340.43
    Exceptional Items-1,324.00----
    P/L Before Tax-1,321.39-9.3340.43
    Tax31.94-3.4615.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,353.33-5.8824.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,353.33-5.8824.77
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-88.57-0.381.62
    Diluted EPS-88.57-0.381.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-88.57-0.381.62
    Diluted EPS-88.57-0.381.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm