Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore in March 2023 up 6.28% from Rs. 880.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2023 down 31310.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 80.03 crore in March 2022.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 313.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
|Varroc Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|936.11
|973.84
|880.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|936.11
|973.84
|880.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|594.53
|674.70
|590.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.81
|-5.83
|33.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.47
|90.09
|81.54
|Depreciation
|56.54
|48.83
|42.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.40
|138.14
|111.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.36
|27.90
|21.63
|Other Income
|13.35
|7.18
|15.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.71
|35.08
|37.44
|Interest
|48.36
|47.26
|32.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.65
|-12.18
|5.04
|Exceptional Items
|-8.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.84
|-12.18
|5.04
|Tax
|-7.06
|-12.37
|4.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.78
|0.19
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.78
|0.19
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|15.28
|15.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited