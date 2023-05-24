Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore in March 2023 up 6.28% from Rs. 880.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2023 down 31310.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 80.03 crore in March 2022.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 313.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.