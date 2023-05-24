English
    Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 936.11 crore in March 2023 up 6.28% from Rs. 880.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2023 down 31310.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 80.03 crore in March 2022.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 313.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.

    Varroc Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations936.11973.84880.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations936.11973.84880.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials594.53674.70590.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.81-5.8333.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.4790.0981.54
    Depreciation56.5448.8342.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.40138.14111.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3627.9021.63
    Other Income13.357.1815.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7135.0837.44
    Interest48.3647.2632.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.65-12.185.04
    Exceptional Items-8.19----
    P/L Before Tax-34.84-12.185.04
    Tax-7.06-12.374.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.780.190.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.780.190.09
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.010.01
    Diluted EPS-1.820.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.010.01
    Diluted EPS-1.820.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 24, 2023