 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.82 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 880.82 crore in March 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 823.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 99.73% from Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.03 crore in March 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 104.24 crore in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 362.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

Varroc Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 880.82 856.81 823.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 880.82 856.81 823.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 590.25 579.53 605.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.64 -8.92 -38.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.54 80.12 81.17
Depreciation 42.59 44.14 38.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.17 154.65 110.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.63 7.29 26.55
Other Income 15.81 13.89 39.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.44 21.18 65.84
Interest 32.40 28.63 13.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.04 -7.46 51.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.04 -7.46 51.85
Tax 4.95 -3.45 18.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 -4.01 33.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 -4.01 33.12
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.26 2.43
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.26 2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.26 2.43
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.26 2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
first published: May 31, 2022 12:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.