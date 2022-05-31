Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.82 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.82 crore in March 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 823.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 99.73% from Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.03 crore in March 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 104.24 crore in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 362.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.