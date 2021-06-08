Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 823.50 crore, up 58.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.50 crore in March 2021 up 58.35% from Rs. 520.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2021 up 2.32% from Rs. 32.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.24 crore in March 2021 up 32.35% from Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2020.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2020.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 384.55 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 124.10% over the last 12 months.