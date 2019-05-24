Varroc Engineer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 613.75 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 613.75 crore in March 2019 up 10.14% from Rs. 557.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2019 down 52.35% from Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.28 crore in March 2019 down 17.34% from Rs. 64.46 crore in March 2018.

Varroc Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2018.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 481.55 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.30% returns over the last 6 months