Varroc Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,047.76 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,047.76 crore in June 2023 up 13.98% from Rs. 919.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2023 down 129.92% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.67 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 68.95 crore in June 2022.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 342.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.53% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.