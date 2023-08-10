English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varroc Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,047.76 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,047.76 crore in June 2023 up 13.98% from Rs. 919.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2023 down 129.92% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.67 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 68.95 crore in June 2022.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 342.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.53% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.

    Varroc Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,047.76936.11919.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,047.76936.11919.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials725.13594.53616.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.0935.810.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.1391.4789.90
    Depreciation47.4956.5444.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses170.80149.40158.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.318.369.08
    Other Income8.8813.3515.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1821.7124.29
    Interest44.4548.3633.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.27-26.65-9.33
    Exceptional Items-4.50-8.19--
    P/L Before Tax-18.77-34.84-9.33
    Tax-5.25-7.06-3.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.52-27.78-5.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.52-27.78-5.88
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.82-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.88-1.82-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.82-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.88-1.82-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!