Varroc Engineer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 666.02 crore, up 212.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.02 crore in June 2021 up 212.51% from Rs. 213.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2021 up 116.35% from Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2021 up 83914.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2020.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 317.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.59% returns over the last 6 months and 44.17% over the last 12 months.