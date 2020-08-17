Varroc Engineer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.12 crore, down 65.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.12 crore in June 2020 down 65.96% from Rs. 626.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2020 down 267.37% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 99.9% from Rs. 68.42 crore in June 2019.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 210.75 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -50.19% returns over the last 6 months and -51.15% over the last 12 months.