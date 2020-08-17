Varroc Engineer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.12 crore, down 65.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.12 crore in June 2020 down 65.96% from Rs. 626.05 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2020 down 267.37% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 99.9% from Rs. 68.42 crore in June 2019.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 210.75 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -50.19% returns over the last 6 months and -51.15% over the last 12 months.
|Varroc Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.12
|520.05
|626.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.12
|520.05
|626.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.89
|340.17
|382.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.48
|-8.46
|22.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.03
|54.11
|58.73
|Depreciation
|36.33
|34.91
|30.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.71
|95.82
|100.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.35
|3.50
|30.27
|Other Income
|8.10
|40.35
|7.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.26
|43.85
|37.51
|Interest
|12.76
|11.31
|11.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.02
|32.54
|26.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.02
|32.54
|26.35
|Tax
|-17.63
|0.17
|7.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.39
|32.37
|18.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.39
|32.37
|18.75
|Equity Share Capital
|13.48
|13.48
|13.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|2.40
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|2.40
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|2.40
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|2.40
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am