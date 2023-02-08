 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varroc Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore in December 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 856.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 104.72% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.46% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.

Varroc Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 973.84 1,088.73 856.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 973.84 1,088.73 856.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 674.70 784.09 579.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.83 -46.50 -8.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.09 94.72 80.12
Depreciation 48.83 44.43 44.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.14 185.80 154.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.90 26.20 7.29
Other Income 7.18 17.27 13.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.08 43.47 21.18
Interest 47.26 40.86 28.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.18 2.61 -7.46
Exceptional Items -- -1,324.00 --
P/L Before Tax -12.18 -1,321.39 -7.46
Tax -12.37 31.94 -3.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 -1,353.33 -4.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 -1,353.33 -4.01
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -88.57 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.01 -88.57 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -88.57 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.01 -88.57 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited