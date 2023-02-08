Varroc Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore in December 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 856.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 104.72% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.46% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.