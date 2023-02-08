English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varroc Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 973.84 crore in December 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 856.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 104.72% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.46% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.

    Varroc Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations973.841,088.73856.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations973.841,088.73856.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials674.70784.09579.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.83-46.50-8.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.0994.7280.12
    Depreciation48.8344.4344.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.14185.80154.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9026.207.29
    Other Income7.1817.2713.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0843.4721.18
    Interest47.2640.8628.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.182.61-7.46
    Exceptional Items---1,324.00--
    P/L Before Tax-12.18-1,321.39-7.46
    Tax-12.3731.94-3.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.19-1,353.33-4.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.19-1,353.33-4.01
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-88.57-0.26
    Diluted EPS0.01-88.57-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-88.57-0.26
    Diluted EPS0.01-88.57-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited