Varroc Engineer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 790.96 crore, up 38.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.96 crore in December 2020 up 38.61% from Rs. 570.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in December 2020 up 51.04% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.36 crore in December 2020 up 32.79% from Rs. 76.33 crore in December 2019.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2019.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 454.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)