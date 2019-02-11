Varroc Engineer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 646.08 crore, up 28.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 646.08 crore in December 2018 up 28.85% from Rs. 501.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2018 up 108.08% from Rs. 18.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.56 crore in December 2018 up 44.18% from Rs. 62.81 crore in December 2017.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 619.90 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.92% returns over the last 6 months and -40.46% over the last 12 months.