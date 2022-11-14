 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varroc Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore, down 39.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore in September 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 3,032.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 795.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.54% from Rs. 298.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.30 crore in September 2022 up 3356.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.

Varroc Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,827.95 1,628.28 3,032.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,827.95 1,628.28 3,032.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,248.13 1,047.44 2,067.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.41 2.34 9.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.17 172.92 456.23
Depreciation 77.26 85.41 237.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.38 287.50 514.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.42 32.68 -252.09
Other Income 18.62 9.06 9.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.04 41.73 -242.17
Interest 48.79 37.58 44.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.25 4.15 -286.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.25 4.15 -286.20
Tax 49.77 3.52 12.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.53 0.63 -298.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -775.65 -80.27 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -795.17 -79.64 -298.37
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.69 -1.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.41 -4.51 1.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -795.02 -84.84 -298.28
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -52.04 -5.55 -19.52
Diluted EPS -52.04 -5.55 -19.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -52.04 -5.55 -19.52
Diluted EPS -52.04 -5.55 -19.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm