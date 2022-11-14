English
    Varroc Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore, down 39.72% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore in September 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 3,032.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 795.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.54% from Rs. 298.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.30 crore in September 2022 up 3356.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.

    Varroc Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,827.951,628.283,032.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,827.951,628.283,032.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,248.131,047.442,067.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.412.349.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.17172.92456.23
    Depreciation77.2685.41237.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses330.38287.50514.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4232.68-252.09
    Other Income18.629.069.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0441.73-242.17
    Interest48.7937.5844.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.254.15-286.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.254.15-286.20
    Tax49.773.5212.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.530.63-298.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-775.65-80.27--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-795.17-79.64-298.37
    Minority Interest-0.25-0.69-1.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.41-4.511.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-795.02-84.84-298.28
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.04-5.55-19.52
    Diluted EPS-52.04-5.55-19.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.04-5.55-19.52
    Diluted EPS-52.04-5.55-19.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm