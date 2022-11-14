Varroc Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore, down 39.72% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore in September 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 3,032.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 795.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.54% from Rs. 298.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.30 crore in September 2022 up 3356.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.
|Varroc Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,827.95
|1,628.28
|3,032.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,827.95
|1,628.28
|3,032.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,248.13
|1,047.44
|2,067.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-60.41
|2.34
|9.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|172.17
|172.92
|456.23
|Depreciation
|77.26
|85.41
|237.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|330.38
|287.50
|514.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.42
|32.68
|-252.09
|Other Income
|18.62
|9.06
|9.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.04
|41.73
|-242.17
|Interest
|48.79
|37.58
|44.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.25
|4.15
|-286.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.25
|4.15
|-286.20
|Tax
|49.77
|3.52
|12.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.53
|0.63
|-298.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-775.65
|-80.27
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-795.17
|-79.64
|-298.37
|Minority Interest
|-0.25
|-0.69
|-1.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.41
|-4.51
|1.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-795.02
|-84.84
|-298.28
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|15.28
|15.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.04
|-5.55
|-19.52
|Diluted EPS
|-52.04
|-5.55
|-19.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.04
|-5.55
|-19.52
|Diluted EPS
|-52.04
|-5.55
|-19.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
