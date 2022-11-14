Varroc Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore, down 39.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,827.95 crore in September 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 3,032.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 795.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.54% from Rs. 298.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.30 crore in September 2022 up 3356.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.