Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,690.06 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,690.06 crore in March 2023 up 2.3% from Rs. 1,651.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.62 crore in March 2023 up 113.89% from Rs. 285.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.32 crore in March 2023 up 51.95% from Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2022.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.68 in March 2022.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 313.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.