Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore, down 54.36% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore in March 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 3,619.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 285.32 crore in March 2022 down 96.23% from Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 362.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

Varroc Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,651.99 3,134.95 3,619.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,651.99 3,134.95 3,619.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,072.75 2,085.58 2,504.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.13 30.03 -40.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.86 455.35 467.62
Depreciation 83.58 253.48 236.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 278.11 528.24 570.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.56 -217.73 -119.01
Other Income 9.56 14.80 32.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.12 -202.93 -87.00
Interest 37.08 51.89 37.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.97 -254.82 -124.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.97 -254.82 -124.15
Tax 26.48 12.70 26.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.45 -267.52 -150.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -252.39 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -282.84 -267.52 -150.72
Minority Interest -0.37 -0.72 -1.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.12 3.09 6.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -285.32 -265.16 -145.40
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.68 -17.35 -10.67
Diluted EPS -18.68 -17.35 -10.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.68 -17.35 -10.67
Diluted EPS -18.68 -17.35 -10.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
May 31, 2022
