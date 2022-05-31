Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore, down 54.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore in March 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 3,619.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 285.32 crore in March 2022 down 96.23% from Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 362.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.