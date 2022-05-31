Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore, down 54.36% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,651.99 crore in March 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 3,619.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 285.32 crore in March 2022 down 96.23% from Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 362.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.
|Varroc Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,651.99
|3,134.95
|3,619.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,651.99
|3,134.95
|3,619.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,072.75
|2,085.58
|2,504.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|49.13
|30.03
|-40.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.86
|455.35
|467.62
|Depreciation
|83.58
|253.48
|236.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|278.11
|528.24
|570.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.56
|-217.73
|-119.01
|Other Income
|9.56
|14.80
|32.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.12
|-202.93
|-87.00
|Interest
|37.08
|51.89
|37.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.97
|-254.82
|-124.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.97
|-254.82
|-124.15
|Tax
|26.48
|12.70
|26.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.45
|-267.52
|-150.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-252.39
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-282.84
|-267.52
|-150.72
|Minority Interest
|-0.37
|-0.72
|-1.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.12
|3.09
|6.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-285.32
|-265.16
|-145.40
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|15.28
|15.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.68
|-17.35
|-10.67
|Diluted EPS
|-18.68
|-17.35
|-10.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.68
|-17.35
|-10.67
|Diluted EPS
|-18.68
|-17.35
|-10.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited