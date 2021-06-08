Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,619.26 crore, up 31.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,619.26 crore in March 2021 up 31.86% from Rs. 2,744.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021 up 27.91% from Rs. 116.63 crore in March 2020.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 384.40 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)