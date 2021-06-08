Varroc Engineer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,619.26 crore, up 31.86% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,619.26 crore in March 2021 up 31.86% from Rs. 2,744.75 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021 up 27.91% from Rs. 116.63 crore in March 2020.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 384.40 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)
|Varroc Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,619.26
|3,492.66
|2,744.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,619.26
|3,492.66
|2,744.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,504.36
|2,389.68
|1,896.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.00
|-81.90
|-33.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|467.62
|415.45
|405.54
|Depreciation
|236.18
|224.72
|206.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|570.11
|543.10
|408.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.01
|1.62
|-138.72
|Other Income
|32.01
|21.93
|48.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.00
|23.55
|-89.98
|Interest
|37.15
|37.88
|36.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-124.15
|-14.33
|-126.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-107.78
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-124.15
|-122.11
|-126.17
|Tax
|26.56
|24.10
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-150.72
|-146.21
|-126.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-150.72
|-146.21
|-126.56
|Minority Interest
|-1.08
|-1.76
|-0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.40
|9.25
|-10.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-145.40
|-138.73
|-137.54
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|13.48
|13.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.67
|-10.29
|-10.20
|Diluted EPS
|-10.67
|-10.29
|-10.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.67
|-10.29
|-10.20
|Diluted EPS
|-10.67
|-10.29
|-10.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited