Varroc Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,792.41 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,792.41 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 1,628.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.26 crore in June 2023 up 138.02% from Rs. 84.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.17 crore in June 2023 up 48% from Rs. 127.14 crore in June 2022.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2022.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 342.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.53% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.