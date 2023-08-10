English
    Varroc Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,792.41 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,792.41 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 1,628.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.26 crore in June 2023 up 138.02% from Rs. 84.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.17 crore in June 2023 up 48% from Rs. 127.14 crore in June 2022.

    Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2022.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 342.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.53% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.

    Varroc Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,792.411,690.061,628.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,792.411,690.061,628.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,159.521,011.211,047.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.2957.782.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost192.22189.43172.92
    Depreciation80.1692.1785.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses289.55275.51287.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.2463.9632.68
    Other Income18.7721.209.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.0185.1541.73
    Interest48.9052.5337.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.1132.634.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.1132.634.15
    Tax10.211.123.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.9031.510.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-20.92---80.27
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9831.51-79.64
    Minority Interest-1.86-0.39-0.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.138.51-4.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.2639.62-84.84
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.59-5.55
    Diluted EPS2.112.59-5.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.59-5.55
    Diluted EPS2.112.59-5.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

