Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore in December 2022 down 45.24% from Rs. 3,134.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2022 up 107.7% from Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2022 up 184.47% from Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021.