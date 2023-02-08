 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore in December 2022 down 45.24% from Rs. 3,134.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2022 up 107.7% from Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2022 up 184.47% from Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021.

Varroc Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,716.77 1,827.95 3,134.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,716.77 1,827.95 3,134.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,138.77 1,248.13 2,085.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.71 -60.41 30.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.78 172.17 455.35
Depreciation 81.90 77.26 253.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 275.16 330.38 528.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.89 60.42 -217.73
Other Income 9.01 18.62 14.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.90 79.04 -202.93
Interest 51.40 48.79 51.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.51 30.25 -254.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.51 30.25 -254.82
Tax -10.34 49.77 12.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.85 -19.53 -267.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -775.65 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.85 -795.17 -267.52
Minority Interest -1.37 -0.25 -0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.93 0.41 3.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.40 -795.02 -265.16
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 -52.04 -17.35
Diluted EPS 1.34 -52.04 -17.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 -52.04 -17.35
Diluted EPS 1.34 -52.04 -17.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited