Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore in December 2022 down 45.24% from Rs. 3,134.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2022 up 107.7% from Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2022 up 184.47% from Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021.

Varroc Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.35 in December 2021.

Read More

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 291.35 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -30.66% over the last 12 months.