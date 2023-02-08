English
    Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,716.77 crore in December 2022 down 45.24% from Rs. 3,134.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2022 up 107.7% from Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2022 up 184.47% from Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021.

    Varroc Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,716.771,827.953,134.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,716.771,827.953,134.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,138.771,248.132,085.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.71-60.4130.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost182.78172.17455.35
    Depreciation81.9077.26253.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses275.16330.38528.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8960.42-217.73
    Other Income9.0118.6214.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.9079.04-202.93
    Interest51.4048.7951.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5130.25-254.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.5130.25-254.82
    Tax-10.3449.7712.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.85-19.53-267.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---775.65--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.85-795.17-267.52
    Minority Interest-1.37-0.25-0.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.930.413.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.40-795.02-265.16
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2815.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-52.04-17.35
    Diluted EPS1.34-52.04-17.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-52.04-17.35
    Diluted EPS1.34-52.04-17.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited