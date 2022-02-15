Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore in December 2021 down 10.24% from Rs. 3,492.66 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021 down 91.14% from Rs. 138.73 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021 down 79.64% from Rs. 248.27 crore in December 2020.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 378.35 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.39% over the last 12 months.
|Varroc Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,134.95
|3,032.56
|3,492.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,134.95
|3,032.56
|3,492.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,085.58
|2,067.29
|2,389.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.03
|9.10
|-81.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|455.35
|456.23
|415.45
|Depreciation
|253.48
|237.37
|224.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|528.24
|514.66
|543.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-217.73
|-252.09
|1.62
|Other Income
|14.80
|9.92
|21.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-202.93
|-242.17
|23.55
|Interest
|51.89
|44.03
|37.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-254.82
|-286.20
|-14.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-107.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-254.82
|-286.20
|-122.11
|Tax
|12.70
|12.17
|24.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-267.52
|-298.37
|-146.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-267.52
|-298.37
|-146.21
|Minority Interest
|-0.72
|-1.06
|-1.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.09
|1.15
|9.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-265.16
|-298.28
|-138.73
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|15.28
|13.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.35
|-19.52
|-10.29
|Diluted EPS
|-17.35
|-19.52
|-10.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.35
|-19.52
|-10.29
|Diluted EPS
|-17.35
|-19.52
|-10.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited