English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore in December 2021 down 10.24% from Rs. 3,492.66 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021 down 91.14% from Rs. 138.73 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021 down 79.64% from Rs. 248.27 crore in December 2020.

    Varroc Engineer shares closed at 378.35 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.39% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Varroc Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,134.953,032.563,492.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,134.953,032.563,492.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,085.582,067.292,389.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.039.10-81.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost455.35456.23415.45
    Depreciation253.48237.37224.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses528.24514.66543.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-217.73-252.091.62
    Other Income14.809.9221.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-202.93-242.1723.55
    Interest51.8944.0337.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-254.82-286.20-14.33
    Exceptional Items-----107.78
    P/L Before Tax-254.82-286.20-122.11
    Tax12.7012.1724.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-267.52-298.37-146.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-267.52-298.37-146.21
    Minority Interest-0.72-1.06-1.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.091.159.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-265.16-298.28-138.73
    Equity Share Capital15.2815.2813.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.35-19.52-10.29
    Diluted EPS-17.35-19.52-10.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.35-19.52-10.29
    Diluted EPS-17.35-19.52-10.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:25 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.