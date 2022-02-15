Varroc Engineer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,134.95 crore in December 2021 down 10.24% from Rs. 3,492.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.16 crore in December 2021 down 91.14% from Rs. 138.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.55 crore in December 2021 down 79.64% from Rs. 248.27 crore in December 2020.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 378.35 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.39% over the last 12 months.