Variman Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 110.59% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.62 23.36 5.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.62 23.36 5.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.70 21.31 -2.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 7.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.53 0.47 0.33 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.46 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 1.11 -0.19 Other Income 0.06 0.11 -0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 1.22 -0.43 Interest 0.08 0.06 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 1.16 -0.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.26 1.16 -0.50 Tax 0.06 0.30 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.86 -0.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.86 -0.50 Equity Share Capital 18.17 17.99 18.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.48 -0.27 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.48 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.48 -0.27 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.48 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited