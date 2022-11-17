Variman Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 110.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in September 2022 up 110.59% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 141.28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 185.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.
|Variman Global shares closed at 24.20 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 585.55% over the last 12 months.
|Variman Global Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.62
|23.36
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.62
|23.36
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.70
|21.31
|-2.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.47
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.46
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|1.11
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.11
|-0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|1.22
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.08
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|1.16
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|1.16
|-0.50
|Tax
|0.06
|0.30
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.86
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.86
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|18.17
|17.99
|18.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited