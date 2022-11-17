English
    Variman Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 110.59% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in September 2022 up 110.59% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 141.28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 185.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

    Variman Global shares closed at 24.20 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 585.55% over the last 12 months.

    Variman Global Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6223.365.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6223.365.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.7021.31-2.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods----7.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.470.33
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.460.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.291.11-0.19
    Other Income0.060.11-0.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.341.22-0.43
    Interest0.080.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.261.16-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.261.16-0.50
    Tax0.060.300.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.86-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.86-0.50
    Equity Share Capital18.1717.9918.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.48-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.010.48-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.48-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.010.48-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm