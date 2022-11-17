Variman Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 110.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in September 2022 up 110.59% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 141.28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 185.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.