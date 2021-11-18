Variman Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in September 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 420.66% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021 down 278.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Variman Global shares closed at 33.85 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and 126.42% over the last 12 months.