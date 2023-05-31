Variman Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore, up 40.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore in March 2023 up 40.61% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 100.31% from Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 106.05% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2022.

Variman Global shares closed at 16.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.18% returns over the last 6 months and -0.25% over the last 12 months.