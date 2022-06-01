Variman Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in March 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2022 down 3085.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022 down 1787.76% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Variman Global Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.92
|4.62
|8.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.92
|4.62
|8.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.03
|3.82
|8.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.39
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.60
|0.18
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.49
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.29
|0.67
|0.44
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.41
|0.54
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.41
|0.54
|0.38
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.25
|0.39
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.25
|0.39
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|16.74
|16.74
|16.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.93
|0.24
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.93
|0.24
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.93
|0.24
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.93
|0.24
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited