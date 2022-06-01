Variman Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in March 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2022 down 3085.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022 down 1787.76% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.