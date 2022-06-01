 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Variman Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in March 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2022 down 3085.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022 down 1787.76% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.

Variman Global Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.92 4.62 8.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.92 4.62 8.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.03 3.82 8.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.39 0.34
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.21 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.60 0.18 0.44
Other Income 0.31 0.49 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.29 0.67 0.44
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.41 0.54 0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.41 0.54 0.38
Tax -0.16 0.15 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.25 0.39 0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.25 0.39 0.28
Equity Share Capital 16.74 16.74 16.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.93 0.24 0.16
Diluted EPS -4.93 0.24 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.93 0.24 0.16
Diluted EPS -4.93 0.24 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:46 am
