Variman Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, down 70.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in June 2023 down 70.98% from Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 159.35% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 113.82% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

Variman Global shares closed at 14.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.97% over the last 12 months.