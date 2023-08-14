English
    Variman Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, down 70.98% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in June 2023 down 70.98% from Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 159.35% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 113.82% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    Variman Global shares closed at 14.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.97% over the last 12 months.

    Variman Global Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.7811.1423.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.7811.1423.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.2110.7021.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.660.47
    Depreciation0.090.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.280.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.541.11
    Other Income0.341.010.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.471.22
    Interest0.250.450.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.510.021.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.510.021.16
    Tax0.000.000.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.510.030.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.510.030.86
    Equity Share Capital19.4619.8017.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.48
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.48
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Variman Global #Variman Global Enterprises
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

