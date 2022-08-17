Variman Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, up 337.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in June 2022 up 337.1% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 515.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 373.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 21.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.40% returns over the last 6 months and 428.05% over the last 12 months.