Variman Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in December 2022 up 32.68% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 71.36% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 50.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.